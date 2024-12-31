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Philips AventFresh food storage pots

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Easy storage for fresh meals

Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products

4-in-1 healthy baby food maker

4-in-1 healthy baby food maker

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Easy storage for fresh meals

  • 2 reusable storage pots

  • For healthy baby food maker

Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals

Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals

Designed for Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals.

Store the right portion size for your growing toddler

Store the right portion size for your growing toddler

Store the right portion size for your growing toddler.

Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness

Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 