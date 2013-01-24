Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
  Ideal food storage for home and away
    Philips Avent Food storage cup

    SCF721/20
    Ideal food storage for home and away

    Philips Avent food storage cups are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away.

    Suggested retail price: $51.99
    Philips Avent Food storage cup

    Ideal food storage for home and away

    Philips Avent food storage cups are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away.

      Ideal food storage for home and away

      With leak proof lid

      Set
      For safe storage and transport

      For safe storage and transport

      Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

      To track easy dates & contents

      To track easy dates & contents

      To track easily dates and contents.

      To track easily dates and contents

      To track easily dates and contents

      For easy storage.

      An organized fridge & freezer

      An organized fridge & freezer

      For an organized fridge and freezer.

      For use in fridge and freezer

      For use in fridge and freezer

      For maximum flexibility.

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

      Includes weaning spoon

      Includes weaning spoon

      To wean your baby home made meals.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        180ml/6oz storage cups
        10 (re-usable)  pcs
        240ml/8oz storage cups
        10 (re-usable)  pcs
        Lids
        20  pcs
        Weaning spoon
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months +

