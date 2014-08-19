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  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent Toddler mealtime set 6m+

    SCF716/00

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent baby mealtime set SCF716/00 for your child's development stages

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $41.99

    Philips Avent Toddler mealtime set 6m+

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    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Mealtime set for toddlers

    • BPA-Free
    Developed with leading child psychologist

    Developed with leading child psychologist

    Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

    Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

    Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

    Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

    Deep scoop spoon and fork

    Deep scoop spoon and fork

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      F-box dimensions
      90 (D) X 306 (W) X 353 (H)  mm
      Product weight
      0.523  kg
      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      6

    • Country of origin

      Made in China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Big bowl
      1
      Divider plate
      1  pcs
      Small bowl
      1  pcs
      Toddler Fork
      1
      Toddler Spoon
      1

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