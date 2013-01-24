Home
SCF675/01
    The Philips AVENT glass bottle sleeve is ideal for protecting your glass feeding bottles and is specially designed to keep liquids either warm or cool. Due to the convenient opening, you can easily read the scale.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $15.99
    The Philips AVENT glass bottle sleeve is ideal for protecting your glass feeding bottles and is specially designed to keep liquids either warm or cool. Due to the convenient opening, you can easily read the scale.

      Insulates and protects

      Keeps liquids warm or cool

      • 120ml/4oz
      Fits 120ml/4oz Philips Avent Natural glass bottles

      Fits 120ml/4oz Philips Avent Natural glass bottles

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve fits 4oz/120ml Philips Avent Natural glass bottles.

      Insulating material keeps feed warm or cool

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve helps keep baby's feed either warm or cool.

      Shock resistant material

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve provides shock resistance to help protect your bottles.

      Easily read the scale of the glass bottle

      The opening in the Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve, means you can easily read the scale during your baby's feed.

      Washable at 40° Celcius

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve is machine washable at 40° Celcius.

      Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified - safe for baby

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve is Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified - safe for baby

      Available in vanilla/grey and blue/vanilla

      The Philips Avent glass bottle is available in 2 colours: vanilla/grey and blue/vanilla.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Sleeve
        • Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified
        • Soft polyester

      • What is included

        Glass bottle sleeve
        1 pcs (either grey-vanilla or turquoise-vanilla colored)

      • Design

        Sleeve design
        • Stylish design
        • Open scale
        • Available in 2 colors
        • Glass bottles only

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Functions

        Material
        • Shock resistant
        • Heat and cold insulating

      • Easy to use

        Sleeve use
        • Shock resistant
        • Warm and cool insulating
        • Easy scale reading
        • Fits glass bottles

