Philips Avent

Natural glass baby bottle

SCF673/17
Avent
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  Easy to combine with breastfeeding
    Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle

    SCF673/17
    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The nipple features a comfort petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $26.99
    Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The nipple features a comfort petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Natural latch on

      • 1 Bottle
      • 8oz/240ml
      • Slow flow nipple
      • 1m+
      Heat resistance

      Heat resistance

      The Natural glass bottle is heat and thermal shock resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge, warmed, and is also suitable for sterilization.

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      This bottle is BPA free*

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (glass, polypropylene and silicone).

      Pharmaceutical grade glass

      Premium quality borosilicate glass to ensure the highest quality for ultimate purity.

      Compatible with Philips Avent range

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Glass
        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*
        BPA free*
        Bottle made of Borosilicate type 1 glass; Nipple made of silicone; Screw ring made of PP (Polypropylene)

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        1  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free*
        Capacity
        8oz/240ml

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Ease of use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Dishwasher & microwave safe

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      • Functions

        Latch on
        Easy combine breast and bottle
        Nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Advanced anti-colic system
        • Extra soft and flexible nipple
        • Natural latch on

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Dimensions
        Height: 8.7cm ; Diametre: 6.6cm
        Weight
        1 bottle: 14.67g

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

