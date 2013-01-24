Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Classic baby bottle

SCF646/17
Avent
Overall rating / 5
Avent
  • For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

    SCF646/17
    Overall rating / 5

    For healthy, active feeding

    The Philips AVENT Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique AVENT Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

    For healthy, active feeding

    The Philips AVENT Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique AVENT Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle. See all benefits

    For healthy, active feeding

    The Philips AVENT Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique AVENT Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

    For healthy, active feeding

    The Philips AVENT Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique AVENT Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all classic-plus-baby-bottles

      For healthy, active feeding

      Clinically proven to reduce colic

      • 1 Bottle
      • 11oz/330ml
      • Variable flow nipple
      • 3m+
      Variable flow nipple for thicker feeds

      Variable flow nipple for thicker feeds

      The variable flow nipple has a slot cut which provides an adjustable the flow rate. Flow rate can be varied by simply turning the bottle to align the I, II or III markings on the nipple with the baby's nose

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Built-in Airflex Valve

      Built-in Airflex Valve

      The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.

      Clinically proven to reduce colic

      Clinically proven to reduce colic

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Airflex Feeding Bottle (330 ml)
        1  pcs

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        330  oz
        Material
        Highly durable

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.