2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF608/01
Hygiene on the go
Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from.
260ml
12m+ Toddler Spout
With handles
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
1.3
of 5
3
Reviews
dlecompte21
30/10/2011
US
Vent hole always leaks
My baby learned to drink from these sippy cups when she would not try any other ones. The bad part of it is every time she takes a sip the vent hole shots out the mike she is drinking right after each sip. The hole lines right up with her nose, so the milk hits her at the bottom of her nose, goes down her face, onto her outfit and then makes a puddle on the floor by the time she is done.
This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup
This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup
Gue2kids
17/12/2011
US
Makes a mess.
Very dissapointed. The cup did great the first 2 uses and afterwards it has just leaked non stop. Leaks from the spout. (product has always been hand washed)
This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup
This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup
MomofTwins
01/12/2011
US
Cups leak everytime
I bought a two-pack of these cups for my twins to use, but the cups leak everytime. Milk spills out of the drinking spout, but even more disappointingly, it comes out of the airhole, too. These cups just do not hold back the milk, and it makes a huge mess on the babies, their trays, the floor, everywhere. I won't waste my money on Avent cups again, though I'd still recommend the Avent bottles.
This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup
This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.