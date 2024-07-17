Search terms

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage bags

    SCF603/25

    Ultimate protection for your breast milk

    Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilized for immediate use.

    Suggested retail price: $29.99

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage bags

    6oz/180ml breast milk storage bags

    • Storage
    • Pre-sterilized
    • 25 bags
    Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal

    Secure, leak-proof double zipper closure for safe storage of your breast milk

    Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal

    Tamper evident seal indicates the pre-sterilized bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene

    Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag

    Reinforced side seams and dual layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge

    Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

    The wide and sturdy opening of the bag ensures easy filling and pouring of your breast milk

    The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing

    The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing, and the wide opening ensures easy filling and pouring of breast milk

    Bags lay flat for easy storage

    Bags lay flat for easy storage in freezer or fridge

    This bag is made out BPA free material

    This bag is made out BPA free material

    Technical Specifications

    • Capacity

      Bag
      6oz/180ml

    • Dimensions

      Height
      25,6  cm
      Width
      9,9  cm

    • Design

      Easy of use
      Wide, sturdy opening
      Secure
      Tamper evident seal
      Sturdy
      Self standing bag
      Ultimate protection
      Reinforced seams

    • Features

      Leak proof
      Secure, double zipper
      Material
      Durable, dual layer bag
      Pre-sterilized
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes
      PET/PE
      Yes

    • What is included

      Bag
      25  pcs

