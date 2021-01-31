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Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

SCF602/02

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Easy transition from bottle to cup

The Philips Avent BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Non-spill, easy-sip

Easy transition from bottle to cup

  • 260mlx2

  • 12m+ Toddler Spout

Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

The snap-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

Hard spout for children 12m+

Hard spout for children 12m+

A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from cup, ideal for teething babies

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

31/01/2021

Australia

Australia

Brilliant

I can't understand why these have been discontinued. It was the ONLY cup which claimed to be non spill - and was. It was good quality, robust and easy to clean. I've not been able to find anything like it - or near as good and ALL of AVENT current cups - baby to toddler can be worked out to spill by a clever child in <2min

Pros

Does what it claims, robust, easy to clean and lasts years and years.

Cons

none except not available anymore.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF602/02 Toddler Cup

Date of Use 2019-01-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF602/02 Toddler Cup

Date of Use 2019-01-31

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 