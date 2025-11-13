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Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
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