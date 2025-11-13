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We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

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    Avent SCF581/20 Natural Baby Bottle

    SCF581/20

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent SCF581/20 Natural Baby Bottle

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    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

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