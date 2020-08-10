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    Philips Avent Electric breast pump

    SCF395/11

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The complete single pump

    Enter a new era of expression with the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. Perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation, inspired by baby's drinking rythm and soft cushion gently adapts to your nipple size & shape. See more below.

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    Suggested retail price: $369.99

    Philips Avent Electric breast pump

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    The complete single pump

    Quick, comfortable and loved by moms

    • Single breast pump
    • Corded use only
    • One size fits all cushion
    • Quiet motor and slimline design
    Finding the right nipple is important

    Finding the right nipple is important

    If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a nipple with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

    Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

    Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

    Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

    Natural Motion Technology gets milk moving quickly*

    Milk starts to flow in as little as one minute thanks to our unique Natural Motion Technology.** With a gentle latch-on and just the right massage and suction, it's no surprise that 97% of mums say the pump is effective***

    Soft silicone cushion offers comfort for every body

    Whatever your shape, the pump's soft, flexible silicone cushion meets your breast and nipple comfortably. Fitting 99.98%**** of breast sizes***, it adapts for a latch-on that's soft yet secure.

    8 stimulation modes, 16 expression modes

    Get the most from every session with 8 modes for stimulating the flow of milk and 16 modes for expressing it. You can fine-tune as you go.

    Easily clean and assemble with fewer parts

    We designed our pump to be free from complexity. So with few parts it's also a breeze to clean and assemble.

    Whisper quiet motor keeps sessions relaxed

    Our pump's motor is practically silent in use. So you can express at home (or anywhere) discreetly, and with one less distraction.

    Start with your last session settings

    The memory function automatically stores your last stimulation and expression settings. So all you need do is get comfortable and push start.

    Pause when you want to

    You're in control. With one-touch pause/play, you can take a break from your session then resume it whenever you're ready.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Mains voltage
      100 - 240  V

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*****
      • Polypropylene
      Teat
      • BPA free*****
      • Silicone
      Breast pump
      BPA-free***** (food contact parts only)

    • What is included

      Disposable breast pads
      2  pcs
      Expression kit
      1  pcs
      Motor unit (Corded use only)
      1  pcs
      Sealing disc
      1  pcs
      Micro-USB adapter (corded use)
      1  pcs
      4oz Bottle
      1 pcs
      Slow Nipple
      1 pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Easy cleaning & assembly
      • quiet motor
      • memory function

    • Functions

      No leaning forward
      Sit in a comfortable position
      Settings
      • 16 expression levels
      • 8 stimulation levels
      Soft & adaptive cushion
      Gentle stimulation

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    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
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    Accessories

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    Reviews

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    • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
    • *For 1K-SE: 70% of the participants experienced MER within 60 seconds. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018).
    • **Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019), average score for single and double electric breast pump; 95% of participant agree that our breast pumps are effective (single electric); 100% of participant agree that our breast pumps are effective (double electric).
    • ***Based on: (1) Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2) Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3) Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
    • **** Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011.

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