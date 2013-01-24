Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Electric breast pump

SCF395/11
Avent
Overall rating / 5
Avent
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum Inspired by baby. Effective for mum Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Electric breast pump

    SCF395/11
    Overall rating / 5

    Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

    Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum & gently adapts to your nipple size & shape See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $349.00

    Philips Avent Electric breast pump

    Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

    Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum & gently adapts to your nipple size & shape See all benefits

    Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

    Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum & gently adapts to your nipple size & shape See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $349.00

    Philips Avent Electric breast pump

    Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

    Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum & gently adapts to your nipple size & shape See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all breast-pumps

      Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

      Natural motion technology for quicker milk flow*

      • Single
      • Corded use
      Natural motion technology for a quicker milk flow*

      Natural motion technology for a quicker milk flow*

      Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*

      One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward for a comfortable expressing position.

      Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.

      Quite motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use only)

      Quite motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use only)

      Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

      Memory function

      Memory function

      Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

      Pause/Play function

      If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Mains voltage
        100V - 240  V

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Soft & adaptive cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        Settings
        • 16 expression levels
        • 8 stimulation levels

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning & assembly
        • quiet motor
        • memory function

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Teat
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Breast pump
        BPA-free* (food contact parts only)

      • What is included

        Expression kit
        1  pcs
        Motor unit (Corded use only)
        1  pcs
        125ml/4oz Bottle with 0m+ teat
        1  pcs
        Micro-USB adapter (corded use)
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc
        1  pcs
        Disposable breast pads
        2  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
            • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
            • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
            • Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

            Discover

            My Philips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.