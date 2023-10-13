Search terms

    Smart and easy warming

    Prepare warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you.The smart temperature control sensor automatically adjusts the heating pattern so the warmer wams quickly and evenly. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $159.99

      Smart and easy warming

      Take the guesswork out of feed preparation

      • Warms evenly, no hotspots
      • Quick warming and defrosting mode
      • Suitable for milk and baby food
      Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

      Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

      Set the milk volume, press start, and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

      Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

      Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

      Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

      Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

      Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

      When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

      Keeps milk warm for up to 60min and automatically shuts off

      Keeps milk warm for up to 60min and automatically shuts off

      Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.

      Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

      Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

      Designed to fit your baby's favorite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Material

        ABS
        Yes
        PP
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        400  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxD)
        160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
        Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
        175 x 185 x 160  mm

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Europe
        Produced in
        China

      • What is included

        Bottle warmer
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        All

          • For 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22 °C / 72 °F in a 260 ml / 9 oz Philips Natural bottle

