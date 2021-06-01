$
$

Search terms

1

Philips Avent Advanced

Fast bottle warmer

SCF355/07
Avent
Overall rating / 5
1 award
Avent
  • Quick and even warming Quick and even warming Quick and even warming
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Advanced Fast bottle warmer

    SCF355/07
    Overall rating / 5
    1 award

    Quick and even warming

    When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hotspots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $114.99

    Philips Avent Advanced Fast bottle warmer

    Quick and even warming

    When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hotspots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits

    Quick and even warming

    When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hotspots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $114.99

    Philips Avent Advanced Fast bottle warmer

    Quick and even warming

    When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hotspots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Baby bottle warmers

      Quick and even warming

      Evenly warms in just 3 minutes

      • Warms evenly, no hotspots
      • Warms quickly
      • Gentle defrosting
      • Keep warm function
      Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

      Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

      The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

      Warms quickly and evenly

      Warms quickly and evenly

      The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

      Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

      Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

      The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

      Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

      Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

      Simply turn the knob to switch the baby bottle warmer on and select your warming setting. The bottle warmer comes with a helpful warming reference table so you can easily work out how long the warming will take.

      Keep your milk warm

      Keep your milk warm

      Milk or baby food is warmed at a slow pace, it will be kept warm at the right temperature and be ready when you need it.

      Made from one part for easy cleaning

      Made from one part for easy cleaning

      Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

      Suitable for milk and baby food

      As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and most common brands

      The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        275 W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxD)
        160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55 mm
        Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
        175 x 185 x 160 mm

      • Development stages

        Stage
        All

      • What is included

        Bottle warmer
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Europe
        Produced in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 V~, 50 Hz

      • Product Material

        ABS
        Yes
        PP
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          • For 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22 °C / 72 °F in a 260 ml / 9 oz Philips Natural bottle
          • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.