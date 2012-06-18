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  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go* More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go* More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump with bottle

    SCF330/20

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*

    Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use & clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on-the-go.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $136.99

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump with bottle

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    See all Breast pumps

    More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*

    Manual breast pump with massage cushion

    • Easy for on-the-go use
    • Includes 4oz / 125ml bottle
    • Includes bottle and nipple
    • Travel cover and sealing disc
    Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

    Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

    The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

    Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

    Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

    Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

    Compact lightweight design

    Compact lightweight design

    The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.

    Few separate parts and intuitive design

    Few separate parts and intuitive design

    Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

    Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

    Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Breast pump design
      Compact design
      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Polypropylene
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone
      Breast pump
      BPA free* (food contact parts only)

    • What is included

      Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Breast pump body with handle
      1  pcs
      Sealing disc for milk storage
      1  pcs
      Natural bottle 4oz
      1  pcs
      Travel cover
      1  pcs
      Breast pad sample packs
      1 pack (2pcs)
      Standard massage cushion
      1 pcs(19.5mm, a larger size cushion is available separately)

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Easy cleaning
      • Fully compatible range
      • Intuitive assembly

    • Functions

      No leaning forward
      Sit in a comfortable position
      Soft massage cushion
      Gentle stimulation

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    Accessories

    * Suggested retail price

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    Reviews

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    • Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor
    • More Comfort: 73% out of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).
    • Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/avent
    • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

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