Philips Avent

Electric Steam Sterilizer

SCF274/23
  Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes
    Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

    SCF274/23
    Overall rating / 5

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Fast and easy to use

      • 220-240V
      Fast and easy to use

      Fast and easy to use

      Just add water, load, switch on, contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

      Large capacity

      Large capacity

      Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

      Effective sterilization

      Effective sterilization

      Steam sterilization is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
        Weight
        1.575  kg

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Express Electric Steam Sterilizer
        1  pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        1  pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        3  pcs
        Newborn Pacifier
        2  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs
        Measuring jug
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

