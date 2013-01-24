Home
  • Helps to stimulate and soothe Helps to stimulate and soothe Helps to stimulate and soothe
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent 2-in-1 Thermo pad

    SCF258/02
    Overall rating / 5

    Helps to stimulate and soothe

      Helps to stimulate and soothe

      To stimulate breast milk flow before feed

      • Stimulate and soothe
      • Warm or cold use
      • 2 pcs
      Cold use - to soothe sore or engorged breasts

      Cold use - to soothe sore or engorged breasts

      To soothe sore or engorged breasts. Keep in fridge or freezer. Always use with sleeves.

      Includes soft sleeves

      Includes soft sleeves

      For greater confort on skin

      Warm use - to stimulate milk flow before breast feed

      Warm use - to stimulate milk flow before breast feed

      To stimulate milk flow before breast feeding. Lightly dampen the sleeves, as moist heat gives an extra comfortable feel and helps stimulation. Heat the pad in hot water for 10 minutes.

      Developed with breastfeeding expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        2-in-1 Thermopad
        2  pcs

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Dimensions & weight

        Dimensions
        175x175x40  mm

      • Design

        Breast shaped design
        Yes
        Soft feel slave
        Comfort on skin
        Design by breastfeeding expert
        Yes

      • Functions

        Cold use
        Soothe sore breasts
        Warm use
        Stimulate milk flow

