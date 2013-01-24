Home
    Ultra comfort and confidence

    The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night.

    The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night.

      Ultra comfort and confidence

      • Disposable breast pads
      • 100pcs
      Honeycomb top sheet

      Honeycomb top sheet

      Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.

      Ultra absorbent material and triple layered core design

      Ultra absorbent material and triple layered core design

      Ultra absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.

      Individually wrapped for your hygiene

      Individually wrapped for your hygiene

      Individually wrapped for your hygiene, perfect for on-the-go.

      Leak proof and breathable outer layer

      Out layer provides leak proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives breathable feeling.

      2 adhesive strips to keep pads in place

      2 adhesive strips to keep pads in place.

      Only 2mm thin on average

      Only 2 mm thin on average with contoured shape, helps to make pads invisible under clothes.

      Developed with expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Design

        Multi-layer design
        Yes
        Ultra thin
        Yes
        Discreet contoured shape
        Yes
        Honeycombed texture
        Yes
        Individually wrapped
        Yes
        2 adhesive strips
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Dimensions
        130x2 mm

      • Material

        Breast pads
        Fluff pulp, nonwoven fabrics and super absorbent polymer

      • What is included

        Disposable breast pad
        100  pcs

