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Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth
The Philips Avent Soft spouts are gentle on gums yet bite-resistant, when first teeth grow. Our patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinksSee all benefits
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No more mess! Our new patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks from the spout.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers to learn how to drink from a cup.
Our spout is made from BPA free/0% BPA materials.
Our spouts are compatible with Natural and Classic+ bottle ranges (excl. glass bottles), as well as our complete cup range (excl. the grown-up cups and Easy Sippy spout cups). So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's not only gentle on gums, but that can also stand up to developing teeth. My Grippy spout cup delivers on both, thanks to its bite-resistant, spout that's also soft.
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