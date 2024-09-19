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  • Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth

    Philips Avent Soft, bite-resistant spouts

    SCF252/05

    Overall rating / 5
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    Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth

    The Philips Avent Soft spouts are gentle on gums yet bite-resistant, when first teeth grow. Our patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $9.99

    Philips Avent Soft, bite-resistant spouts

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    See all Spout cups

    Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth

    Leak-free drinking spout

    • Replacement
    • Soft, bite-resistant spouts
    • 6m+ / 9m+
    Leak-proof valve for spill-free drinking

    Leak-proof valve for spill-free drinking

    No more mess! Our new patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks from the spout.

    Angled spout for easy drinking

    Angled spout for easy drinking

    The angled spout is designed to help toddlers to learn how to drink from a cup.

    BPA free/0% BPA

    BPA free/0% BPA

    Our spout is made from BPA free/0% BPA materials.

    Mix and match

    Mix and match

    Our spouts are compatible with Natural and Classic+ bottle ranges (excl. glass bottles), as well as our complete cup range (excl. the grown-up cups and Easy Sippy spout cups). So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Soft bite-resistant spout for growing teeth

    Soft bite-resistant spout for growing teeth

    When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's not only gentle on gums, but that can also stand up to developing teeth. My Grippy spout cup delivers on both, thanks to its bite-resistant, spout that's also soft.

    Technical Specifications

    • Features

      BPA free
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soft, bite-resistant spout
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Development stage
      6m+ / 9m+

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