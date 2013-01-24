Home
Philips Avent

Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

SCF251/00
Avent
  Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
    Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

    Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    Our new Natural bottle to cup trainer kit helps your baby transit from bottle drinking to their first cup easily. With the soft touch grips, your baby will be able to hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple. See all benefits

      • Natural
      • 150ml / 5oz
      • 4m+
      • 3 hole Medium Flow
      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Bottle to 1st trainer cup
        1  pcs
        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs
        Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
        1  pcs
        Size
        150ml / 5oz

      • Development stages

        Stage
        4 months +

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs

