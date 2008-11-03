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  • Convenient soothing at bedtime Convenient soothing at bedtime Convenient soothing at bedtime

    Philips Avent Night time pacifier

    SCF176/22

    Convenient soothing at bedtime

    Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night Time pacifier: our glow in the dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $15.39

    Philips Avent Night time pacifier

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    Convenient soothing at bedtime

    Unique glow in the dark handle

    • With glow in the dark handle
    • 6-18m
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

    Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

    We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*

    Designed for natural oral development

    Designed for natural oral development

    Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

    Made at our award-winning site in the UK

    Made at our award-winning site in the UK

    You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

    Security handle for easy removal

    Security handle for easy removal

    Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

    Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

    Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

    When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes
      Safety ring handle
      Yes

    • What is included

      Night time classic pacifier
      2  pcs

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    • Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.
    • No 1 global pacifier brand
    • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
    • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
    • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

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