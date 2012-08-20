2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
For essential comfort
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Twiggy805
20/08/2012
US
Verified buyer
Love it.
Out off all the pacifers we've tried. She's really stuck to this one. Loves it, and wants no other.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/21 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/21 Classic pacifier
Nessa
12/04/2010
US
Awesome pacifiers!!!
These are really great! My baby loves them...theyre the perfect size for a newborn, they are really nice looking (dont look huge on the baby's face), they come in great simple colors, and the the best part is they also come with a little cover that snaps on to keep it clean when not in use!! Gotta love it!! :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/20 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/20 Classic pacifier
PrettyPlesa
15/02/2018
US
Nice Clean Design
The nipple shape & design flowed nicely together. My son immediately took to the different pacifier even though we have been using the same style since birth. The snap on cap was our favorite feature as we are always out & about -- easy way to keep it clean. Speaking of cleaning, we just used hot water to wash the pacifier off. We received the product from the weeSpring Parent Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/21 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/21 Classic pacifier
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012