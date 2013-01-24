Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

DECT baby monitor

SCD520/00
Avent
Overall rating / 5
Avent
  • Right temperature, complete comfort Right temperature, complete comfort Right temperature, complete comfort
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

    SCD520/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Right temperature, complete comfort

    Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips AVENT range of DECT Baby Monitors you can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out the room. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

    Right temperature, complete comfort

    Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips AVENT range of DECT Baby Monitors you can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out the room. See all benefits

    Right temperature, complete comfort

    Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips AVENT range of DECT Baby Monitors you can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out the room. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

    Right temperature, complete comfort

    Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips AVENT range of DECT Baby Monitors you can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out the room. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-monitors

      Right temperature, complete comfort

      Zero interference guaranteed with DECT technology

      • Temperature alert
      DECT technology guarantees zero interference

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

      Reassurance with crystal clear sound

      Reassurance with crystal clear sound

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

      Extra long range for total mobility

      Extra long range for total mobility

      With a range of 330m, belt clip and neck cord so you can be fully mobile in and around the home

      Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

      Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

      The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required

      LEDs light to signal noise levels

      LEDs light to signal noise levels

      Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even with the parent unit is muted, a sound alert will notify you when a set sound level is reached

      Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

      Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

      Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up

      Always know that you are connected

      Always know that you are connected

      The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low, or if you are out of range

      Remote activated night light and lullabies

      Remote activated night light and lullabies

      Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light. Activate from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US) There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can elect one of 5 relaxing tunes, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada)

      Stay connected with talk back

      Stay connected with talk back

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home

      Monitor the temperature in baby's room

      Monitor the temperature in baby's room

      Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A special electronic temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if your baby's room becomes too hot or too cold

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        10 - 40  °C
        Storage temperature range
        10 - 40  °C

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Number of channels
        120

      • Convenience

        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Sensitivity control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes
        Batteries
        Yes
        Belt clip
        Yes
        DFU/ user manual
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Charging base for parent unit
        Yes
        Neck cord
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging time
        8  hrs
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Power supply
        120 V (US)
        Operating time on battery
        24  hour(s)

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        220 x 156 x 94  mm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • This product is available in the US and Canada with only fahrenheit settings.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.