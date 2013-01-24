Search terms
Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.
Minimum interference from other monitors.
Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.
Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.
Accessories
Development stages