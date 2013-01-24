Home
Analogue baby monitor

SCD450/79
    Both parents can constantly stay in touch with the baby. Two parent units for freedom of movement without loosing contact with your baby. With small, mobile and rechargeable parent unit, belt clip and digital signal confirmation.

      Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.

      Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

      Minimum interference from other monitors

      Minimum interference from other monitors.

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise, even with volume off.

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.

      Now both parents can monitor baby

      Now both parents can monitor baby.

      Ensures secure reception in and around house

      Ensures secure reception in and around house.

      Rechargeable, cordless monitoring anywhere

      Rechargeable, cordless monitoring anywhere.

      Belt clip and neck cord for hands-free convenience

      The belt clip and neck cord provide hands-free convenience and mobility: clip the parent unit to your belt or wear it around your neck.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        40.675 - 40.690  MHz
        Pilot tone
        Digital
        Maximum range
        200  m
        Number of channels
        16

      • Convenience

        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        System check
        • Battery check light
        • System check alarm
        • System check light
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adaptor
        3x 9V DC 200mA
        Batteries
        3 x AAA rech. batt pack, small parent unit (incl.)
        Belt clip
        Belt clip on both parent units
        Charger
        Charging base for parent unit
        Docking station
        For small parent unit
        User manual
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        12  hour(s)

