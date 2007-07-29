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  • Stylish, elegant weekender bag Stylish, elegant weekender bag Stylish, elegant weekender bag

    Philips Avent Avent TravelBag

    SCD149/60

    Stylish, elegant weekender bag

    For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy Avent travel bag comes complete with all you need.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Avent TravelBag

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    Stylish, elegant weekender bag

    Baby travel bag for longer trips

    • Black
    Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

    Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

    The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

    Insulated bottle carrier

    Insulated bottle carrier

    Insulated bottle carrier to keep 2 Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Color
      Comes in various colors

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Baby changing mat
      1  pcs
      Travel bag
      1  pcs
      Insulated bottle carrier
      1  pcs
      Baby laundry bag
      1  pcs
      Personal items bag
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 - 12 months
      • 0 - 6 months

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