Philips Avent Avent TravelBag
Stylish, elegant weekender bag
For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy Avent travel bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Avent Avent TravelBag
Stylish, elegant weekender bag
Baby travel bag for longer trips
Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber
The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.
Insulated bottle carrier
Insulated bottle carrier to keep 2 Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours
Technical Specifications
-
Design
- Color
-
Comes in various colors
-
Country of origin
- China
-
Yes
-
What is included
- Baby changing mat
-
1
pcs
- Travel bag
-
1
pcs
- Insulated bottle carrier
-
1
pcs
- Baby laundry bag
-
1
pcs
- Personal items bag
-
1
pcs
-
Development stages
- Stage
-
-
6 - 12 months
-
0 - 6 months
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.