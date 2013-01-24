Home
VisaPure

Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

  • Brush head for sensitive skin Brush head for sensitive skin Brush head for sensitive skin
    -{discount-value}

    Suggested retail price: $29.99

    For clean and soft skin

    • For normal to sensitive skin
    • For daily use
    • Replace every 3 months
    • Easy to replace
    Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

    Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

    Sensitive brush for normal to sensitive skin types

    As gentle to your sensitive skin as cleansing by hand. Uniquely designed silky soft bristles won’t leave skin stripped or dry. The specially designed bristles are even thinner and softer than those of the normal brush head to deliver an even softer and more delicate cleansing experience specific for sensitive skin.

    Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

    All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

    Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

    Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

    Replace every 3 months

    For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

    Technical Specifications

    • Compatibility

      Use with all VisaPure models
      Yes

    • Benefits

      Type of skin
      For sensitive skin types

    • Ease of use

      Easy to clean
      Yes
      Waterproof
      Can be used in the shower
      Use with cleansing product
      Yes
      Replacement
      Easy click-on brush head
      Recommended replacement
      Every 3 months

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

