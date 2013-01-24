Search terms
Brush head for normal skin
The Normal brush head is ideal for normal, oily and combination skin types. The brush has 17.000 soft bristles, with a unique bristle technology to remove 10x more impurities and dead skin cells than your hands while being just as gentle. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
10x more effective than cleansing by hand. Removes more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dirt that can clog your pores and cause blackheads. Increases the absorption of topicals like creams and serums.
All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.
Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.
For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.
Compatibility
Benefits
Ease of use
Service