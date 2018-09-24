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  • Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass

    Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S9531/26

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.

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    Suggested retail price: $599.99

    Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Perfection in every pass

    Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

    • V-Track blade system PRO
    • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
    • SmartClean System Plus
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

    Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

    Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

    Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

    Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

    Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

    Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

    Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

    Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

    Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

    At the touch of a button SmartClean PLUS cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver, so it’ll perform at its best every day.

    Monitor shaver functions at a glance

    Monitor shaver functions at a glance

    You can easily see how much power is left with the 5-level LED display. Your Philips close shaver will not only tell you when it's time to charge, it has indicators for locking, cleaning and replacing the head.

    50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

    50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

    Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even under the shower.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

    With 2 year guarantee

    With 2 year guarantee

    We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer
      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      SmartClean PLUS
      • Cleans
      • Dries
      • Charges
      • Lubricates
      • Cleaning cartridge (included)

    • Software

      Software update
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge for 1 shave
      Run time
      50 min / 17 shaves
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Altum

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      8-direction ContourDetectHeads
      Shaving system
      V-Track blade system PRO
      SkinComfort
      AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Personal Comfort Settings
      Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • 5 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Luxurious pouch
    • Cleaning cartridge
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    • SmartClean Plus
    Badge-D2C

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    • Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch
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