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  • Powerful, skin-close shave Powerful, skin-close shave Powerful, skin-close shave

    Philips Shaver 700 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

    S792/06

    Overall rating / 5
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    Powerful, skin-close shave

    Philips 700 Series with DualSteel Precision Blades and Lift & Cut Technology cuts hair precisely up to 0.00mm for a skin-close shave. Its premium compact design is crafted to fit you perfectly, making it ideal for any occasion.

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    Suggested retail price: $499.99

    Philips Shaver 700 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

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    Powerful, skin-close shave

    • Lift & Cut Technology
    • Dual SteelPrecision blades
    • 4D Flex Heads
    • Powerful magnetic motor
    Powerful, skin-level close shave

    Powerful, skin-level close shave

    Our patented Lift & Cut Technology lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm for skin-level closeness. Precision at its best.

    Advanced efficiency in all directions

    Advanced efficiency in all directions

    Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 4,000,000 million cutting motions per minute they ensure a fast shave anytime, anywhere.

    Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

    Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

    Designed to minimize skin irritation, the 4D Flex Heads flex and float in four directions for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, ensuring a comfortable shave.

    Powerful, yet quiet

    Powerful, yet quiet

    A strong and powerful magnetic motor allows you to shave even thick beards, for a smooth and close shave even on the go.

    Swipe to turn on & off

    Swipe to turn on & off

    A finger swipe is all it takes to turn on the shaver and experience a premium shave. Experience effortless elegance with our premium compact design.

    Wireless Qi-charging compatibility

    Wireless Qi-charging compatibility

    Plugging in cords is a thing of the past. Benefit from Qi-charging compatibility for ultimate convenience and ease, providing a wireless full charge in 2h (Qi-charging pad is not included).

    Nose trimmer attachment removes nose hair

    Nose trimmer attachment removes nose hair

    Experience the versatility of your shaver with the nose trimmer attachment, creating a 2-in-1 grooming kit for all your needs. Simply click-on the attachment to trim unwanted nose hair.

    Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

    Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

    Our shaver's blades are made from European hypoallergenic steel that resists corrosion, is skin-friendly and prevents the blades from impurities.

    A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water-resistance, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.

    Powerful battery for 1 month of use*

    Powerful battery for 1 month of use*

    Experience the convenience of a powerful Li-ion battery with up to 1 month* of battery time on a single 1-hour charge. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.

    Built to last

    Built to last

    Our Philips shavers are crafted with precision and durability in mind, ensuring long-lasting performance. Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.

    Convenient charging

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      Nose trimmer
      Travel and storage
      Travel Pouch

    • Power

      Run time
      60 min
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Cable charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Qi-charging
      • Compatible
      • 2 hours full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Charcoal

    • Service

      2-years warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head outside Japan
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      Replacement head for Japan
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH92

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Dual SteelPrecision blades
      • Lift & Cut technology
      Contour following
      4D Flex Heads

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Display
      Light ring
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      On / off method
      Swipe

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    • with a daily shave of 2.5min

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