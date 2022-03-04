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  • Closer* shave, advanced skin protection Closer* shave, advanced skin protection Closer* shave, advanced skin protection

    Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S7887/55

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Closer* shave, advanced skin protection

    The Philips Series 7000 is designed for daily shavers who want a close, comfortable shave with extra skin protection. With advanced SkinIQ Technology, it guides your motion for better technology and fewer passes even on a 3-day beard.

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    Suggested retail price: $629.99

    Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

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    Closer* shave, advanced skin protection

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Nano SkinGlide Coating
    • SteelPrecision blades
    • Motion Control sensor
    • 360-D Flexing heads
    • Up to 5-years warranty*****
    Helps reduce friction for smoother skin comfort

    Helps reduce friction for smoother skin comfort

    A protective coating sits between the shaver heads and your skin to help the shaver glide more smoothly. Made with up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimeter, it improves gliding on skin by up to 30%*** to help minimize irritation and support comfortable daily shaving.

    Close, efficient cutting in every pass

    Close, efficient cutting in every pass

    With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.

    Guides you to a better technique with fewer passes

    Guides you to a better technique with fewer passes

    Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you toward a more efficient motion. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique with fewer passes***, helping improve comfort and consistency in your daily routine.

    Personalized guidance for a better shave

    Personalized guidance for a better shave

    Pair your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app for a more guided shaving experience. Track your shaving routine, get personalized insights and improve your technique over time for a shave that feels close, comfortable and kind to skin.

    Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

    Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

    This intelligent sensor reads hair density 250 times per second and automatically adapts power as you shave. It helps the shaver respond efficiently to thicker or denser areas, so you get a smooth, effortless shave with consistent comfort.

    Follows facial contours for better skin contact

    Follows facial contours for better skin contact

    Fully flexible heads turn 360° to stay in close contact with the curves of your face and head. This helps deliver a thorough shave with added comfort, even in tricky areas such as the neck and jawline.

    Guides hair into an efficient cutting position

    Guides hair into an efficient cutting position

    The shaving head surface is engineered with hair-guiding channels that help position hair for efficient cutting. This improves precision and supports a clean, consistent result across different areas of the face.

    Deep cleans in 1 minute for hygienic performance

    Deep cleans in 1 minute for hygienic performance

    The Quick Clean Pod cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute to help keep it hygienic and performing at its best for longer. It is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**, and its compact cable-free design makes it easy to store and convenient to use anywhere.

    Opens easily for quick rinsing and cleaning

    Opens easily for quick rinsing and cleaning

    Clean your shaver in seconds. At the touch of a button, the shaver head flips open so you can rinse it easily under water and keep it ready for your next shave.

    Shave dry, wet or even in the shower

    Shave dry, wet or even in the shower

    Choose the shaving routine that suits you best. Enjoy a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam. The waterproof design also lets you shave in the shower for extra convenience.

    Precision trimming built into the handle

    Precision trimming built into the handle

    Complete your look with the integrated pop-up precision trimmer. It is ideal for maintaining a moustache, shaping sideburns and adding quick finishing touches without reaching for another tool.

    Convenient charging with less adapter waste

    Convenient charging with less adapter waste

    USB-A charging offers a practical way to power your shaver while helping reduce unnecessary adapter waste. If you need a power adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via Philips support.

    Full charge in 1 hour, quick charge in 5 minutes

    Full charge in 1 hour, quick charge in 5 minutes

    Charge the shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful lithium-ion battery. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.

    Built with sustainability in mind

    Built with sustainability in mind

    This shaver comes with an Eco passport. Our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity, and the packaging is made with recyclable materials, helping you make a more conscious choice.

    Up to 60 minutes of shaving per full charge

    Up to 60 minutes of shaving per full charge

    Enjoy up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving on a full charge. That gives you dependable runtime for your daily routine at home or when traveling.

    Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty****

    Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty****

    Philips shavers are engineered for long-lasting reliability and performance. Register your product to receive up to a 5-year extended warranty, so you can shave with confidence for years to come.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Charging stand
      Yes
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Yes
      Travel and storage
      Travel case
      USB-A cable included
      Power adapter not included

    • Software

      App
      • Daily Care
      • Connects via Bluetooth®
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android™ devices

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Voltage
      5 V
      Max power consumption
      5  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Rubber grip
      Color
      Dark Chrome
      Shaving heads
      Angular

    • Service

      Replacement head SH71
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
      2 + 3 years warranty*****
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      SteelPrecision blades
      Contour following
      360-D Flexing heads
      SkinIQ technology
      • Nano SkinGlide Coating
      • Motion Control sensor
      • Power Adapt sensor

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • LED display
      • Battery level indicator
      • Motion control indicator
      • Travel lock
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable

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    • compared to non-coated material
    • *Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
    • **Based on Philips Series S7000 and Daily Care app users in 2019
    • ***comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
    • ****2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​
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