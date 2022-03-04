Search terms

    Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S7886/50

    1 award

    Closer* shave, advanced skin protection

    The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.

    Suggested retail price: $529.99

    Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Closer* shave, advanced skin protection

    • Nano SkinGlide Coating
    • SteelPrecision blades
    • Motion Control sensor
    • 360-D Flexing heads
    • Up to 5-years warranty*****
    Reduces friction on skin to minimize irritation

    A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimize irritation.

    Powerful performance in every pass

    With up to 90.000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave 17% closer*, cutting more hair per stroke. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

    Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

    Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes****.

    Enhanced shaving experience with app

    Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalize your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

    Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

    Dynamically adapts shaving power from the moment the shaver touches your face or head. It reads hair density 250x per second. Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving.

    Flexible heads follow your facial contours

    Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face and head. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

    Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

    The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

    Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

    Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

    Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a mustache and trim sideburns.

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Shaver comes with Eco passport

    Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

    Built to last: up to a 5-year warranty*****

    Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with up to a 5-year extended warranty when you register your product. So, you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Yes
      Travel and storage
      Travel case
      USB-A cable included
      Power adapter not included

    • Software

      App
      • GroomTribe
      • Connects via Bluetooth®
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android™ devices

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Rubber grip
      Color
      Ink Black
      Shaving heads
      Angular

    • Service

      Replacement head SH71
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
      2 + 3 years warranty*****
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      SteelPrecision blades
      Contour following
      360-D Flexing heads
      SkinIQ technology
      • Nano SkinGlide Coating
      • Motion Control sensor
      • Power Adapt sensor

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • LED display
      • Battery level indicator
      • Motion control indicator
      • Travel lock
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable

    • compared to non-coated material
    • *Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
    • **Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
    • ***comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
    • ****2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​
