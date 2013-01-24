Home
AquaTouch

Wet and dry electric shaver

S5620/12
Overall rating / 5
5 Awards
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
    Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

    The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it’s designed to protect your skin. See all benefits

      Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

      Protects 10X better versus a regular blade

      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

      A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

      Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

      Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      1-hour charging time

      1-hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        Turbo mode
        Shave with 10% extra power
        Shaving system
        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        SkinComfort
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        • SkinProtection System

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Aquaramine Blue - Charcoal Grey

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        • Rechargeable
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

      Accessories for this product

            Awards

            • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

