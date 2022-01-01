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  • Easy shave, clean & comfortable Easy shave, clean & comfortable Easy shave, clean & comfortable

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5466/19

    Easy shave, clean & comfortable

    Philips Shaver Series 5000 makes everyday shaving easy and comfortable. ComfortTech Blades and 360° contour heads support a clean shave, while the ergonomic grip ensures easy control. One-touch open makes cleaning quick and simple.

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    Suggested retail price: $369.99

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Easy shave, clean & comfortable

    • ComfortTech blades
    • 360° Contour heads
    • Advanced display
    Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

    Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

    Self-sharpening ComfortTech Blades deliver an efficient, clean shave while helping maintain skin comfort. The curved blade caps are designed to protect skin as the blades cut hair just above skin level for a smooth and comfortable result.

    Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

    Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

    Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face. This helps maintain skin contact for a thorough, comfortable shave, even in harder-to-reach areas.

    Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

    Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

    Attach the skin-friendly precision trimmer to add the finishing touches to your look. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming sideburns with control and precision.

    Ergonomic anti-slip grip for better control

    Ergonomic anti-slip grip for better control

    The ergonomic handle is designed to feel secure and comfortable in your hand. The anti-slip rubber grip helps you stay in control, even when shaving wet or in the shower.

    Choose a dry shave or a refreshing wet shave

    Choose a dry shave or a refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shave to your routine. Enjoy a convenient dry shave or choose a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

    Opens easily for quick cleaning

    Opens easily for quick cleaning

    Clean your shaver in seconds. At the touch of a button, the shaver head flips open so you can rinse it easily under water.

    Up to 50 minutes of shaving per full charge

    Up to 50 minutes of shaving per full charge

    Enjoy up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving on a full charge. That gives you reliable runtime for your daily routine at home or while travelling.

    Full charge in 1 hour, quick charge in 5 minutes

    Full charge in 1 hour, quick charge in 5 minutes

    Fully charge your shaver in just 1 hour with the lithium-ion battery. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.

    Intuitive LED display with useful status indicators

    Intuitive LED display with useful status indicators

    The LED display shows key information at a glance so the shaver is easy to use every day. Icons indicate battery status, cleaning reminder, low battery, replacement head reminder and travel lock.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Protective cap
      Yes

    • Power

      Charging
      • 5 min quick charge
      • 1 hour full charge
      Run time
      50 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Stand-by power
      0.04  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Rubber grip
      Color
      Dark Royal Blue
      Shaving heads
      Angular

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head SH30
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      ComfortTech Blades
      Contour following
      360-D Flexing heads

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Battery level indicator
      • LED display
      • Travel lock
      Cleaning
      • Fully washable
      • One-touch open
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use

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