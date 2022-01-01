S5466/19
Easy shave, clean & comfortable
Philips Shaver Series 5000 makes everyday shaving easy and comfortable. ComfortTech Blades and 360° contour heads support a clean shave, while the ergonomic grip ensures easy control. One-touch open makes cleaning quick and simple.See all benefits
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Self-sharpening ComfortTech Blades deliver an efficient, clean shave while helping maintain skin comfort. The curved blade caps are designed to protect skin as the blades cut hair just above skin level for a smooth and comfortable result.
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face. This helps maintain skin contact for a thorough, comfortable shave, even in harder-to-reach areas.
Attach the skin-friendly precision trimmer to add the finishing touches to your look. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming sideburns with control and precision.
The ergonomic handle is designed to feel secure and comfortable in your hand. The anti-slip rubber grip helps you stay in control, even when shaving wet or in the shower.
Adapt your shave to your routine. Enjoy a convenient dry shave or choose a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.
Clean your shaver in seconds. At the touch of a button, the shaver head flips open so you can rinse it easily under water.
Enjoy up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving on a full charge. That gives you reliable runtime for your daily routine at home or while travelling.
Fully charge your shaver in just 1 hour with the lithium-ion battery. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.
The LED display shows key information at a glance so the shaver is easy to use every day. Icons indicate battery status, cleaning reminder, low battery, replacement head reminder and travel lock.
Accessories
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Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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