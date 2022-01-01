Search terms

  • Clean & Comfortable shave Clean & Comfortable shave Clean & Comfortable shave

    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S3203/08

    Clean & Comfortable shave

    Philips brings you the new shaver series 3000 to improve your morning routine. Unique Smart Power Control technlogy in combination with 5 direction flex heads ensures you get a comfortable, consistent performance, time after time.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $199.99

    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Clean & Comfortable shave

    Comfortable, consistent results, time after time

    • PowerCut Blades
    • 5-direction Flex Heads
    • Smart Power Control
    • Turbo mode
    Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

    Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

    Philips’s smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically for a consistent shave always so there is no pulling of hair, even on denser hair.

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    The heads of the shaver float and flex in 5 different directions for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience.

    Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

    Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

    The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.

    A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

    A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

    In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

    Keep your charge in check

    Keep your charge in check

    See how much power your shaver has left. The 3-level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.

    Designed for optimum handling

    Designed for optimum handling

    Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    Water-resistant for easy cleaning

    Water-resistant for easy cleaning

    An electric shaver you can clean without worry. The IPX7 rating means it can be safely submerged in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

    50 minutes of cordless shaving from an 1-hour charge

    Shave cordlessly for up to 50 minutes after an 1-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.

    Turbo Mode

    Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      50 min / 17 shaves
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • PowerCut blade system
      • Imported High Quality Steel
      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads
      Turbo mode
      Shave with 10% extra power

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Display
      3 level battery indicator
      Operation
      Cordless use only

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Protection cap
    • Cleaning brush
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.