Other items in the box
- Protection cap
- Cleaning brush
S3203/08
Clean & Comfortable shave
Philips brings you the new shaver series 3000 to improve your morning routine. Unique Smart Power Control technlogy in combination with 5 direction flex heads ensures you get a comfortable, consistent performance, time after time.See all benefits
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Philips’s smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically for a consistent shave always so there is no pulling of hair, even on denser hair.
The heads of the shaver float and flex in 5 different directions for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience.
The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.
In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
See how much power your shaver has left. The 3-level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.
Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.
Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
An electric shaver you can clean without worry. The IPX7 rating means it can be safely submerged in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes.
Shave cordlessly for up to 50 minutes after an 1-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.
Accessories
Power
Design
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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