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  • Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin

    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

    RQ1160/22

    Soft touch, smooth skin

    The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades.

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    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

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    See all Series shavers

    Soft touch, smooth skin

    • DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
    • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Precision Trimmer and Pouch
    • Jet clean system
    Cutting slots & holes catch even the shortest hairs

    Cutting slots & holes catch even the shortest hairs

    DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble

    Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

    2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

    2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

    GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

    Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry & a refreshing wet shave

    Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry & a refreshing wet shave

    The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

    Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

    The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

    50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

    50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

    An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour and you'll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    Perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

    Perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

    Perfect your look with the SmartClick skin-friendly precision trimmer. It's ideal for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    Jet Clean system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

    Jet Clean system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

    The Jet Clean system keeps your shaver in perfect condition for a superior shave day after day. The blades and heads are thoroughly cleaned and lubricated. It also fully charges the shaver in only 1 hour. Includes 1 bottle of Jet Clean solution, for up to one month of cleaning. Jet clean solution is a water-based cleaning fluid that thoroughly cleans and also lubricates the shaving heads - making every shave feel like the first.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    2 level battery indicator with travel lock

    The multi-level LED display shows when the battery is low, when you need a new head and when the travel lock is on. Travel lock prevents the product from turning on by accident. Press any button for 3 seconds to activate the travel lock, so the product doesn't get turned on accidentally. A red lock symbol shows when the travel lock is on.

    Charging stand keeps your shaver fully charged and ready

    The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Pouch
      Soft pouch

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion

    • Design

      Finishing
      • Brushed chrome deco ring
      • LED Display

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with RQ11

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      GyroFlex 2D contour following
      Shaving system
      • DualPrecision System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      SkinComfort
      SkinGlide
      Styling
      Skin friendly precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Charging
      • 1 hour
      • Rechargeable
      • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Display
      • 2 level battery indicator
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      • Quick charge indication
      Shaving time
      Up to 50 minutes
      Jet Clean
      Includes Jet Clean unit

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Cleaning brush
    • Protection cap
    • Soft travel pouch
    • Cleaning fluid
    • Charging stand
    • Jet Clean
    • Power cord
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