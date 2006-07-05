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  • Cut your own hair Cut your own hair Cut your own hair

    do it yourself hair clipper

    QC5170/00

    Cut your own hair

    Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy!

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    do it yourself hair clipper

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    Cut your own hair

    Even in hard-to-reach spots

    • 180° rotating cutting element
    Contour following comb for speed and comfort

    Contour following comb for speed and comfort

    The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

    Easy grip for total control

    Easy grip for total control

    The product is designed for an easy grip that gives you total control and makes the product easy to handle

    Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

    Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

    The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types

    Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

    Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

    Create any style you want with precision.

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for precise results

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for precise results

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure a precise and even result every time.

    10 secured length settings up to 21mm

    10 secured length settings up to 21mm

    Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

    180° pivoting clipper head for maximum reach in all areas

    180° pivoting clipper head for maximum reach in all areas

    The 180° pivoting head enables you to comfortably reach even the back of your head for a perfectly even cut

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Running time
      60 minutes
      Charging time
      8 hours
      Usage
      Corded/cordless

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Precision trimmer
      Yes

    • Design

      Finishing
      Chromed body
      Shape
      Ergonomic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      41  mm
      Number of length settings
      10
      Range of length settings
      up to 21  mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 2mm  mm
      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
      Yes
      Comb type
      Contour following

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free - No Oil need
      Yes

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Cleaning brush
    • Charger
    Badge-D2C

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