Other items in the box
- Charger
- Cleaning brush
Search terms
100% turbo power
The best professional power hair clipper for all hair types from Philips
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
100% turbo power
The best professional power hair clipper for all hair types from Philips
100% turbo power
The best professional power hair clipper for all hair types from Philips
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
100% turbo power
The best professional power hair clipper for all hair types from Philips
Quick and easy thanks to the unique bayonet fixture.
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types
Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.
A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.
Performance
Power system
Maintenance