Hairclipper series 1000

Hair clipper

QC5055/00
  • 100% turbo power 100% turbo power 100% turbo power
    The best professional power hair clipper for all hair types from Philips

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $129.95
    The best professional power hair clipper for all hair types from Philips

    100% turbo power

    The best professional power hair clipper for all hair types from Philips

      Cuts all hair types

      Quick and easy thanks to the unique bayonet fixture.

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

      Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

      A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Trimmer size
        41 mm

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded/cordless
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Running time
        35 minutes

      • Maintenance

        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling
        Cleaning
        Cleaning brush
        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      What's in the box?

      • Charger
      • Cleaning brush

