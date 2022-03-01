Search terms

PerfectCare 6000 Series

Steam Generator Iron

PSG6064/80
  Ultra fast. Extra Compact.
    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

    PSG6064/80
    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

      • Powerful steam
      • Guaranteed no burns*
      • 1.8L detachable watertank
      • Compact
      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      It’s easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when it’s time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Thanks to its compact size it’s light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don’t think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we’ve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Smart Calc Clean
        Calc clean reminder
        Sound & light indicator
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Calc Clean container
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        22.7 x 34.2 x 43.0  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8  cm
        Weight of iron + base
        3.4  kg

      • General specifications

        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Power cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Safety carry Lock
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Safe for all fabrics
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2  minute(s)
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Soleplate gliding performance
        5  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Advanced
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.65  m
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        Sound & light indicator
        Easy to set up and store
        Compact design
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5  stars

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        8 Bar
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        Up to 600  g
        Continuous steam
        130  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Green efficiency

        Recycled plastic used
        35-40  %
        Energy saving*
        Up to 30% energy savings*

