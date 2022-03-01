Search terms

  • Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

    PSG6064/80

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    3 awards

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.

    See all benefits

    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    • Powerful steam
    • Guaranteed no burns*
    • 1.8L detachable watertank
    • Compact
    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

    With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

    Powerful steam for crease removal

    Powerful steam for crease removal

    Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

    Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

    Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

    It’s easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when it’s time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    Thanks to its compact size it’s light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don’t think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we’ve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

    Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

    1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

    1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

    A 1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

    SteamGlide Advanced soleplate: ultimate gliding & durability

    SteamGlide Advanced soleplate: ultimate gliding & durability

    Philips’ Solgel 4.0 technology uses Advanced Nano-Titanium layer which provides superior gliding performance on all garments, while ensuring a comfortable ironing experience with its light-weight soleplate.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Powerful Steam Generator
      Heat up time
      2 minutes
      Ultra-light iron
      No
      Soleplate material
      SteamGlide Advanced
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Advanced
      Soleplate gliding performance
      Better
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      Best
      Calc management
      Calc clean solution - Smart Calc Clean
      Calc clean reminder
      Sound & light indicator
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      1.8 L
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Power cord storage
      Velcro fix
      Hose storage
      Compartment
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 year worldwide guarantee

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2400 W
      Pressure
      8.0 Bar
      Ready to use
      Sound & light indicator
      Continuous steam rate
      Up to 150 g/min
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes
      Steam boost
      600 g
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Technology
      OptimalTEMP technology, ProVelocity steam engine

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Power On/Off Switch
      Yes
      Safety carry lock
      Yes
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8 cm
      Package dimensions (WxHxL)
      22.7 x 34.2 x 43.0 cm
      Power cord length
      1.65 m
      Hose cord length
      1.6 m
      Iron weight
      1.2 kg
      Product Weight
      3.4 kg
      Total weight with packaging
      4.4 kg

    • Accessories

      Glove
      No
      Decalc tray
      Calc Clean container

    • Sustainability

      Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
      up to 30% energy savings
      Packaging
      90% recycled cardboard
      Recycled plastic used
      0.4
      User Manual
      FSC MIX paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Indonesia

    • Fast crease removal

      Continuous steam rate
      150 g/min

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • On all ironable garments

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.