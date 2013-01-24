Innovation for Athletes

Home
      MP3CD/FM digital audio player

      MP3 and WMA playback

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your GoGear player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Equalizer to suit your music preferences

      GoGear Players with Equalizer, utilize technology to automatically set the optimum sound frequency balance for a chosen music style. Whether it is Jazz, Rock or Pop that you are listening to, using the Equalizer preset setting allows you to enjoy the optimum sound for that music style.

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Digital FM tuner with 10 presets

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      Digital Media Manager for easy media management

      Digital Media Manager is software from Philips that lets you easily transfer music, photo and video files from your device to your PC and vice versa. The software recognizes your device when it is connected to the PC. Using simple point and click, you can easily transfer files between the PC and a variety of Philips devices.

      ESP for skip-free music on the move

      Electronic Skip Protection ensures skip-free music even when your player is subjected to knocks and jolts while you're jogging or on the move. As your CD plays, music is constantly fed into the player's memory buffer, which temporarily stores your music. When the device is subjected to knocks or jolts - accidentally or during sports - you will still experience uninterrupted sound from the music stored in the buffer while the laser promptly refocuses to the point at which the shock occurred, and recommences playing to refill the buffer.

