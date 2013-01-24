Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX9042/96
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Our deepest cleaning brush head Our deepest cleaning brush head Our deepest cleaning brush head
    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defense adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. See all benefits

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

      Our deepest cleaning brush head

      Up to 10x more plaque removal* for great results

      • 2 pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      And thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

      Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Defense adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defense brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your C3 Premium Plaque Defense brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 C3 Premium Plaque Defense

      • Design and finishing

        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium soft
        Color
        Black
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • ProtectiveClean

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes 10x more plaque*

          • **BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
          • *than a DiamondClean brush head
          • than a manual toothbrush

