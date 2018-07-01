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  • Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*

    Philips Sonicare i InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9003/67

    Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*

    With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, i InterCare helps to remove up to 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks.

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    Suggested retail price: $39.99

    Philips Sonicare i InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    See all i InterCare

    Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*

    Clean between teeth and in hard-to-clean areas

    • 3-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • BrushSync mode pairing
    Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

    Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

    Click on our InterCare brush head to improve gum health in just 2 weeks. Extra-long bristles help remove more plaque in hard-to-reach spots and between teeth for healthy gums.

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    The InterCare brush head features extra-long, densely-packed,high-quality bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between your teeth. It is clinically proven to reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation in just 2 weeks.

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

    You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The InterCare brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Your InterCare brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White
      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 2 Series plaque defense
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • Essence+
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • PowerUp
      • ProtectiveClean
      BrushSync mode-pairing
      Yes

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      3 i InterCare standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Gum health
      Improves gum health in 2 weeks

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

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