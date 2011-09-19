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    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6511/50

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $149.95

    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all EasyClean

    Better plaque removal

    The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Glacier Green

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 EasyClean
      Brush head
      1 C1 ProResults standard
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Up to 2X more plaque removal*
      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

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    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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