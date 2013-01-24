Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6062
Sonicare
Overall rating / 5
Sonicare
  • Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.* Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.* Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.*
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6062
    Overall rating / 5

    Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.*

    DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $34.99
    Find similar products

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.*

    DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. See all benefits

    Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.*

    DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $34.99
    Find similar products

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.*

    DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all diamondclean

      Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.*

      Advanced cleaning for stain removal & whiter teeth

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • Superior cleaning,whiter teeth
      Whiter teeth in just one week

      Whiter teeth in just one week

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.*

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week*

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week*

      The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%, in just 7 days.*

      Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 62,000 brush movements per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 DiamondClean standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • HealthyWhite+
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Color
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
        Whitening
        Whitens teeth more than 2x better in just 1 week vs. a manual toothbrush

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • vs. a manual toothbrush

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.