HX3911/42
Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*
Enjoy an effortless, thorough clean between your teeth and improve your gum health. Our Quad Stream technology helps you cover more area with less effort, while Pulse Wave technology gently guides you from tooth to tooth. Easy.See all benefits
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X-shaped water streams cover more surface area for a faster, deeper clean versus manual floss. Effortlessly.
Enjoy a clean that's tailored to your needs. Clean mode uses a continuous flow of water for a great everyday clean; Deep Clean uses distinct pulses for a more thorough clean; Sensitive mode is extra gentle for sensitive gums; Gum care mode soothes and stimulates the gumline. Whenever you need, adjust the intensity for your comfort using the LED light display as your guide.
For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.
Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.
When you're finished, simply return the handle to the easy magnetic dock.The handle automatically switches from pause to off.
The 600ml resevoir with easy flip lid holds enough water for one cleaning. To refill simply lift out, fill, and click back in.
Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth-to-tooth so that you don't miss a spot.
Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.
Store extra nozzles hygenically in our compact and stylish nozzle case.
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