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  • Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas* Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas* Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*

    Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 7000 Oral Irrigator

    HX3911/42

    Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*

    Enjoy an effortless, thorough clean between your teeth and improve your gum health. Our Quad Stream technology helps you cover more area with less effort, while Pulse Wave technology gently guides you from tooth to tooth. Easy.

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    Suggested retail price: $359.99

    Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 7000 Oral Irrigator

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    See all Power Flosser 7000

    Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*

    An effortless, thorough clean

    • Quad Stream technology
    • Whisper quiet design
    • Pulse waves guide as you go
    Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

    Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

    X-shaped water streams cover more surface area for a faster, deeper clean versus manual floss. Effortlessly.

    4 flossing modes, 10 intensities4 modes, 10 intensities

    4 flossing modes, 10 intensities4 modes, 10 intensities

    Enjoy a clean that's tailored to your needs. Clean mode uses a continuous flow of water for a great everyday clean; Deep Clean uses distinct pulses for a more thorough clean; Sensitive mode is extra gentle for sensitive gums; Gum care mode soothes and stimulates the gumline. Whenever you need, adjust the intensity for your comfort using the LED light display as your guide.

    Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

    Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

    For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.

    Standard nozzle for a regular clean

    Standard nozzle for a regular clean

    Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

    Easy magnetic dock with auto shut-off

    Easy magnetic dock with auto shut-off

    When you're finished, simply return the handle to the easy magnetic dock.The handle automatically switches from pause to off.

    Easy to fill 600ml resevoir

    Easy to fill 600ml resevoir

    The 600ml resevoir with easy flip lid holds enough water for one cleaning. To refill simply lift out, fill, and click back in.

    Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

    Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth-to-tooth so that you don't miss a spot.

    Whisper quiet for great results without disturbing others

    Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.

    Compact nozzle case

    Store extra nozzles hygenically in our compact and stylish nozzle case.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      Multi-voltage charger

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Nozzle attachment
      Easily clicks on and off

    • Performance

      Cleaning
      Clean entire mouth in 60-90sec

    • Items included

      F1 Standard nozzle
      2
      F3 Quad Stream nozzle
      2
      Power Flosser
      1
      Nozzle storage case
      1

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Intensities
      10
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    • Health benefits

      Gum health
      Improves in 2 weeks**
      Plaque removal
      • Removes up to 99.9% plaque*
      • Removes up to 2x more plaque**

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    • Up to 99.9% plaque removal in treated areas in a lab study. Acutal in-mouth results may vary.
    • *With Quad Stream tip on setting 8 with a manual toothbrush. Individual results might vary.

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