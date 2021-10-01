4 flossing modes, 10 intensities4 modes, 10 intensities

Enjoy a clean that's tailored to your needs. Clean mode uses a continuous flow of water for a great everyday clean; Deep Clean uses distinct pulses for a more thorough clean; Sensitive mode is extra gentle for sensitive gums; Gum care mode soothes and stimulates the gumline. Whenever you need, adjust the intensity for your comfort using the LED light display as your guide.