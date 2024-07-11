Search terms

    Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

    HX3826/31

    Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

    Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right.

    Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas

    • Quad Stream technology
    • Pulse waves guide as you go
    Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

    Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

    Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.

    Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

    Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

    Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode — so you get it right every time.

    2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

    2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

    Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.

    Complete clean in 60 seconds

    Complete clean in 60 seconds

    Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, so that you can use the device in any orientation.Get a thorough 360° clean in just 60 seconds from start to finish.

    Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable

    Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable

    Convenient charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable. You can clean for up to 14 days on just one charge.

    Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

    Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

    Reservoir capacity of 250 ml holds enough water for a recommended 60-second clean. Simply twist and remove or use the side-fill door for easy refilling.

    Effortless technique

    Effortless technique

    Just point, press and clean for more effective flossing. Aim the tip between your teeth and along the gumline — and let it do all the work for you!

    Standard tip for spot cleaning

    Standard tip for spot cleaning

    A standard single-stream tip boosts pressure for for spot cleaning and removing food debris when you need it.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      Multi-voltage charger

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Nozzle attachment
      Easily clicks on and off

    • Performance

      Cleaning
      Clean entire mouth in 60-90sec

    • Items included

      F1 Standard nozzle
      1
      F3 Quad Stream nozzle
      1
      Travel bag
      1
      USB charging cable
      1
      USB wall adaptor
      1
      Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser
      1

    • Modes

      Clean
      For a thorough everyday clean
      Intensities
      3 levels
      Deep Clean
      For a deep interdental clean

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • USB cable
    • Standard nozzle
    • Quadstream nozzle
    • Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
    • Travel pouch

    • In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.

