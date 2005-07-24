Home
    This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby or DTS surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

    This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby or DTS surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

      See, hear, experience everything

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

      Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

      Superwoofer with 20.3cm/8" driver for a powerful performance

      Superwoofer with 20.3 cm (8") driver meets the demands of the most discerning listener through providing more power and volume, thereby maximizing the bass experience.

      Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX, MPEG4

      Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Music: CD, CD-R/RW and MP3-CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

      Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

      Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        • 4:3
        • 16:9
        D/A converter
        12bit, 108MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upsampling

      • Sound

        D/A converter
        24bit, 192kHz
        Sound System
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • DTS
        • Dolby Digital
        • Stereo
        Sound Enhancement
        • Night Mode
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Digital
        • Drama
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Sci-Fi
        Output power (RMS)
        6x150W
        Total Sound Power (RMS)
        900  W
        Frequency response
        30-20000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        > 65dB

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD+R
        • DVD-RW (Video mode)
        • DVD-R
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • MPEG4
        • Picture CD
        • DivX
        Number of Discs
        5

      • Audio Playback

        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR

      • Still Picture Playback

        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD-R/RW
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Slide show
        with music (MP3)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        • AM Antenna
        • FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Auto store
        Yes
        Number of Preset Channels
        20

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • AM Antenna
        • AUX in
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Line out
        • S-Video out
        • TV in (audio, cinch)
        • ComponentVideo out Progressive
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • FM Antenna

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5W
        Power consumption
        380  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite Speaker
        • Magnetically shielded front
        • 2 way
        Satellite speaker freq range
        120-20000  Hz
        Satellite speaker drivers
        • 1" conical dome tweeter
        • 3" full range woofer
        Center Speaker
        • Magnetically shielded
        • 3 way
        Center freq range
        120-20000  Hz
        Center speaker drivers
        • 1" conical dome tweeter
        • 2 x 3" full range woofers
        Subwoofer type
        Active
        Subwoofer freq range
        30-120  Hz
        Subwoofer driver
        8" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer impedance
        6  ohm
        Center speaker impedance
        6  ohm
        Satellite speaker impedance
        6  ohm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Video Cable
        • Audio Cable
        • Interconnect cable
        • AM/FM Antenna
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick Use Guide
        Remote control
        3139 258 70091

      • Dimensions

        Weight incl. Packaging
        35  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        236  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        10.76  kg
        Subwoofer Height
        360  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        470  mm
        Set Depth
        441  mm
        Set Height
        74.4  mm
        Set weight
        5.6  kg
        Set Width
        435  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        68  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        93  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        1.34  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        246  mm
        Packaging Depth
        576  mm
        Packaging Height
        517  mm
        Packaging Width
        1216  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        255 (diameter)  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        1078  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        2.75  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Video Cable
      • Audio Cable
      • Interconnect cable
      • AM/FM Antenna
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate
      • Quick Use Guide

