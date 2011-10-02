Home
5.1 Home theater

HTS3541/79
  Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers
    USB Hi-Speed 2011

    5.1 Home theater

    HTS3541/79
    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with these Philips home theater speakers' drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with these Philips home theater speakers' drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with these Philips home theater speakers' drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with these Philips home theater speakers' drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

      Great home theater sound

      • Blu-ray
      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

      Plays Blu-ray Discs, DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Plays Blu-ray Discs, DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

      Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

      Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

      Get YouTube videos and Picasa photos on your TV now. Enjoy the huge collection of online videos on a larger screen, without even having to turn on your computer. Simply ensure that your Blu-ray player or Home cinema system is connected to the Internet, either wirelessly over Wi-Fi or with a cable to the LAN connector - then sit back and enjoy the best of YouTube & Picasa.

      HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

      HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

      HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        STS3001 Speaker stand
        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick Start Guide (On box)
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        • PNG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • AVCHD
        • DivX Plus HD
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • AVCHD
        • BD
        • BD R / BD RE
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • aac
        • mka
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • asf
        • avi
        • divx
        • mkv
        • mp4
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • Music iLINK
        • USB
        Rear Connections
        • AUX IN 1
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
        • Ethernet
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        HDMI Features
        • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
        • Content Type
        • Deep color

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        360 x 58 x 325  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        2.40  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        159 x 84.5 x 80  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.35  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Front Speaker (W x H x D)
        84.5 x 159 x 80  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        0.35  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        3  m
        Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
        84.5 x 159 x 80  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        0.35  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        7  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        160 x 265 x 265  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        2.5  kg
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        520 x 310 x 377  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9  kg

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 4 x Satellite speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        1 x 2.5" woofers
        Center speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Drivers per Satellite speaker
        1 x 2.5" woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 5.25" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        60  W
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.9 W

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Digital Prologic II
        • Night Mode
        • Treble, Mid and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
        Center speaker output power
        50 W
        Satellite speaker output power
        4 x 50 W
        Subwoofer output power
        50 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        300  W

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick Start Guide (On box)
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

          • To upgrade for access to YouTube and Picasa, visit www.philips.com/support
          • *Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.

