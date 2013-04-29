Home
5.1 Home theater

HTD5570/98
  Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound
    5.1 Home theater

    HTD5570/98
    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback. See all benefits

    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback. See all benefits

      Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

      • DVD
      • USB 2.0
      • Karaoke
      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

      HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

      HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

      HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

      1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Dolby Digital 5.1
        Center speaker output power
        166 W
        Tallboy speaker output power
        4 x 166 W
        Subwoofer output power
        166 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        1000  W
        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        Night Mode

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 4 x Tallboy speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Center speaker freq range
        150-20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Drivers per Tallboy speaker
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Tallboy speaker freq range
        150-20k  Hz
        Tallboy speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 8" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20-150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Zoom
        Picture Compression Format
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • TIFF

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        Video upscaling

      • File Format

        Audio
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        Video
        • avi
        • divx
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Connectivity

        Front Connections
        • Hi-Speed USB
        • Microphone In
        Rear Connections
        • AUX IN 1
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital optical in
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • Mini Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        • System standby
        HDMI Features
        Audio Return Channel (ARC)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      • Power

        Power consumption
        105  W
        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5W

      • Karaoke Playback

        Standard functions
        • Echo level control
        • Mic volume control
        • Pitch control

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        STS3001 Speaker stand
        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • AAA Battery (x1)
        • Power cord
        • User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        223 x 100 x 80  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.65  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Rear Speaker cable length
        7  m
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m
        Subwoofer Weight
        4.2  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        3  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        233 x 365 x 310  mm
        Tallboy Speaker (W x D x H)
        247 x 242 x 1090  mm
        Tallboy Speaker Weight
        2.66  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 67890 6
        Gross weight
        21.52  kg
        Height
        61.9  cm
        Length
        66  cm
        Nett weight
        19.51  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Tare weight
        2.01  kg
        Width
        37.4  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        37.4  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 67890 6
        Gross weight
        21.52  kg
        Height
        61.9  cm
        Nett weight
        19.51  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        2.01  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        66  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        33.5  cm
        Height
        5.8  cm
        Weight
        2.4  kg
        Width
        36  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • AAA Battery (x1)
      • Power cord
      • User Manual

          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.

