5.1 Home theater

HTD3500K/98
    5.1 Home theater

    HTD3500K/98
    Powerful Surround Sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

      Powerful Surround Sound

      from compact speakers

      • DVD
      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

      HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

      HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        Night Mode
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital 5.1
        Cube speaker output power
        5 x 50  W
        Subwoofer output power
        50 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        300  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        5 x Cube speakers
        Drivers per Cube speaker
        1 x 2.5" woofer
        Cube speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Cube speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 5.25" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Front Connections
        • Microphone In
        • Music iLINK
        • USB
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital optical in
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • Fixed FM Antenna

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        • System standby

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        JPEG
        Video
        • avi
        • divx
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        55  W
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5W

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        360 x 58 x 325  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        2.40  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        84.5 x 89 x 89  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.28  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Front Speaker (W x H x D)
        84.5 x 89 x 89  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        0.28  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        3  m
        Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
        84.5 x 89 x 89  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        0.28  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        7  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        160 x 267.5 x 265  mm
        Subwoofer cable length
        2  m
        Subwoofer Weight
        2.5  kg
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        520 x 310 x 377  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9  kg

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        STS3001 Speaker stand
        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • HDMI cable
        • Power cord
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Karaoke Playback

        Standard functions
        • Echo level control
        • Mic volume control
        • Pitch control

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Length
        52  cm
        Width
        37,7  cm
        Height
        31  cm
        Gross weight
        7,38  kg
        Nett weight
        6,33  kg
        Tare weight
        1,05  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 65914 1

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Height
        31  cm
        Width
        52  cm
        Depth
        37,7  cm
        Gross weight
        7,38  kg
        Nett weight
        6,33  kg
        Tare weight
        1,05  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 65914 1

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5,8  cm
        Width
        36  cm
        Depth
        32,5  cm
        Weight
        2,3  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • HDMI cable
      • Power cord
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

