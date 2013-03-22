Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB7255D/12
Overall rating / 5
  • Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music
    -{discount-value}

    2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    HTB7255D/12
    Overall rating / 5

    Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

    Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

    Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits

    Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

    Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

    Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home theater speakers

      Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

      Obsessed with Sound

      • Class D Amplifer
      • CinemaPerfect HD
      • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
      • 500W
      Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

      Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

      With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail, the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source - whether it's an action movie, a musical or a live performance - faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theaters with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.

      CinemaPerfect HD for ultra-high resolution video playback

      CinemaPerfect HD for ultra-high resolution video playback

      Philips' new CinemaPerfect HD engine offers quad full HD for better video playback than ever. The intelligent engine sharpens and reduces noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. Together with improved upscale processing, the engine produces sharp and deep images on screen.

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

      Soft dome tweeters for pure sound and voice clarity

      Soft dome tweeters for pure sound and voice clarity

      Soft Dome Tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall clarity of sound from the speakers.

      Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

      Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

      The Philips proprietary Premium Class-D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.

      Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

      Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

      Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

      Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

      Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

      Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

      iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge

      iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dialog Enhancer
        • DoubleBass
        • FullSound
        • Night Mode
        • Treble, Mid and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        Satellite speaker output power
        135W x 2
        Subwoofer output power
        200 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        440  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        2 x Satellite speakers
        Drivers per Satellite speaker
        • 1 Tweeter
        • 2 x 3" Woofers
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        5  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Active
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 6.5" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        3  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • USB
        • Audio in
        Rear Connections
        • Digital optical in
        • Ethernet
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • Mini Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
        • AUX in
        • Subwoofer out
        Integrated Connections
        Wi-Fi

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • 21:9 format subtitle support
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • Dynamic Lipsync
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        HDMI Features
        • 3D
        • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
        • Content Type
        • Deep color
        Ease of Use
        DLNA

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        RDS
        Station Name
        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • AVCHD
        • BD
        • BD R / BD RE
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • aac
        • mka
        • mp3
        • wma
        • wav
        Picture
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • asf
        • avi
        • divx
        • mkv
        • mp4
        • mpeg
        • mpg
        • wmv
        • flv
        • mov

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS
        • FLAC
        • Ogg Vorbis
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • AVCHD
        • DivX Plus HD
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV HD
        • WMV SD
        • avi
        • MKV
        • XviD

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        • PNG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Picture/Display

        Philips Branded feature
        CinemaPerfect HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Quad HD (3840 x 2160)
        • Instant 2D to 3D
        • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        135  W
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        360 x 70 x 345  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        4.36  kg
        Satellite Speaker (W x H x D)
        97 x 301 x 120  mm
        Satellite Speaker Weight
        1.5  kg
        Satellite Speaker Cable length
        3  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        196 x 395 x 342  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        5.3  kg
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        564 x 389 x 400  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        14.7  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Compatible accessories
        • STS9501 Speaker stands
        • STS9510 Wall mount brackets

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 68174 6
        Gross weight
        17.8  kg
        Height
        43  cm
        Length
        71  cm
        Nett weight
        11.8  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Tare weight
        6  kg
        Width
        40.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        40.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 68174 6
        Gross weight
        17.8  kg
        Height
        43  cm
        Nett weight
        11.8  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        6  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        71  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        30.72  cm
        Height
        6.89  cm
        Weight
        2.2  kg
        Width
        30.44  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.